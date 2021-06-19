Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 521.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $181.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

