Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $562.89 million, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

