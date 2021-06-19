Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Gogo worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.