BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,972 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. Analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Aegis began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.