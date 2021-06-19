Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.88.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.82. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

