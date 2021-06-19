Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after buying an additional 292,047 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.