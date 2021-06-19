Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 691.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $3,242,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 512.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

