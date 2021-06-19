HighTower Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWT opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

