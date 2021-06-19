Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 128,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,367 shares of company stock worth $2,585,423 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

