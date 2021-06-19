HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

LEG opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

