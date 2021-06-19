HighTower Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

PODD stock opened at $280.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.85. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $183.74 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,158.08 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

