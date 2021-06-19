HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 50,203 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,203 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $564,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.