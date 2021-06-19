Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

OUT opened at $23.58 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

