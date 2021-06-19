Rhumbline Advisers Sells 780 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $36.18 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.