Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18.

Shares of AGYS opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.50. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth $49,191,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 366,326 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

