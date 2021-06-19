Citigroup Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $51.50

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $49.50 to $51.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of CG opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.56.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

