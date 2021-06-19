Analysts Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is ($1.24). Humanigen reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

HGEN stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -2.39.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,244 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth about $6,498,000. Think Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,314.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 253,184 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

