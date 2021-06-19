Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTGX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a market outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,999,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,020,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

