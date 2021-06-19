Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.24.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 90,734 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.