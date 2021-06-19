Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.70.

STLD stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

