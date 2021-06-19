LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.67.

LGI Homes stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

