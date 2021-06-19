New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Paylocity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.