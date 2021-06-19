New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,700 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

