Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.85. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

