$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.08. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of ($1.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

