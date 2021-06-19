New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Avnet worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.63. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

