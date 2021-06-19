CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CACI International were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth $295,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Grace Capital increased its position in CACI International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI stock opened at $260.78 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.96. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

