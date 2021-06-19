NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 496,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $147,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

NOV stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

