New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of MasTec worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MasTec by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after acquiring an additional 540,467 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $95,534,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $655,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

