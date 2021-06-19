Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 36,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $14.20 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.