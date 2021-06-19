AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 176.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $43.26 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.