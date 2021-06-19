Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

