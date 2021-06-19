Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in May

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

NRYYF opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

