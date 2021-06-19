Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 13th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

HLDCY stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

