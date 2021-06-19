Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 558,778 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,146.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

