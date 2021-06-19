Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 336.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,770,000 after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $301,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,270 shares of company stock valued at $21,233,129.

Shares of RVMD opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVMD. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.