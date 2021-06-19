Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,204 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares valued at $1,472,429. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.