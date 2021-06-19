E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.91 ($12.84).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.99 ($11.75) on Friday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.14.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

