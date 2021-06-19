C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells $21,369,181.29 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 351,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $21,369,181.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,806,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AI stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

