Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €77.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.15 ($77.83).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.