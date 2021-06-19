APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $33.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APA. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.16.

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -344.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in APA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of APA by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of APA by 344.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

