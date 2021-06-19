Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 867.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pinterest by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,134,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

