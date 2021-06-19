Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 25,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBLX opened at $81.14 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

