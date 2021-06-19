C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total value of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $970.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,124.55. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.17 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

