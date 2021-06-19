Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Cleveland Research to “Neutral”

Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.80. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

