RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €569.22 ($669.67).

FRA RAA opened at €733.20 ($862.59) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €724.58. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

