HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Investec cut HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 453.25 ($5.92).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 429.40 ($5.61) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £87.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 440.69. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

