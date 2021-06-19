Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 127.68 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.91. The stock has a market cap of £35.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.