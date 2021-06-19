Financial Survey: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) versus Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Omnitek Engineering -42.14% N/A -35.49%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Romeo Power and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Omnitek Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 128.27 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -16.24 Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 2.96 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Romeo Power.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Omnitek Engineering on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

