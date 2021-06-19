Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 320.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Nutrien worth $106,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

NYSE:NTR opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

